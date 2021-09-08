Bitblocks Hits Market Cap of $368,930.56 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 46.2% against the dollar. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $368,930.56 and $1,190.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,579.99 or 1.00029865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001545 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002164 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

