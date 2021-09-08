BitCoal (COAL) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,491.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $54,263.84 and $1,491.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitCoal has traded 253.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.24 or 0.00565427 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

