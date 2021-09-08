Bitcoin Atom Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $68.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0578 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 157% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000050 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

