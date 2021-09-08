Bitcoin Classic (BXC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $178.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $116,532.19 and approximately $178.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00016203 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000857 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001203 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 155.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.