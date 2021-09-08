Bitcoin CZ Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (BCZ)

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Bitcoin CZ has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin CZ has a total market cap of $15,174.70 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin CZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002378 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00060992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00059091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00133316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00196253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002921 BTC.

About Bitcoin CZ

Bitcoin CZ is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,640,548 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official website is www.bitcoincz.org . Bitcoin CZ’s official message board is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

Bitcoin CZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin CZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin CZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

