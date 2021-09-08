Bitcoin Gold 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $109.58 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $67.47 or 0.00146012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $109.58 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00296147 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.66 or 0.00172391 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000669 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

