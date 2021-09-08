Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Tops $0.0084 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $109,258.82 and $135.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 67.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 98% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

