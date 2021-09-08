Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Hits One Day Volume of $6.90 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for $19.43 or 0.00042046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $221.86 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002470 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002503 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015151 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002930 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,110 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

