BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $6,797.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.81 or 0.00296340 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.95 or 0.00149364 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00173291 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000628 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

