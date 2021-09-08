BitGreen Market Capitalization Tops $3.08 Million (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitGreen has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $5,062.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00050715 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00080293 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.81 or 0.00338258 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00044496 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

