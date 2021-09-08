Bitradio (BRO) Price Hits $0.0069

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Bitradio has a market cap of $71,071.03 and approximately $28.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011048 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.72 or 0.00328627 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,328,154 coins and its circulating supply is 10,328,149 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

