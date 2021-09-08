Bitradio (BRO) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $76,868.62 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.18 or 0.00518550 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,327,694 coins and its circulating supply is 10,327,690 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.