BitSend (BSD) Reaches Market Cap of $87,811.92

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $87,811.92 and $5.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.42 or 0.00438534 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002739 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.77 or 0.00915892 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,700,018 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars.

