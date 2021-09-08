BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on BB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry to a “reduce” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.25 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry stock opened at C$13.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.22. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.05.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$215.76 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.