BlackCoin Hits Market Cap of $3.09 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $1.02 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00027585 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,886,326 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

