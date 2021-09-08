BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Graham Smith Sells 2,000 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00.

NASDAQ BL traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.75. 731,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,149. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.67 and its 200-day moving average is $111.34. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 99.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 11.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in BlackLine by 16.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

