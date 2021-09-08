Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Blackline Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

BLKLF stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $7.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.