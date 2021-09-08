BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BTZ stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.