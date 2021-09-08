BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Holdings Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 63.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the first quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 50.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

