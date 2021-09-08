Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 369,422 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,023,000 after purchasing an additional 161,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXMT opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $61,139.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,221.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,974 shares of company stock valued at $127,853. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

