Blank Wallet Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $6.04 million and $466,195.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00060663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00130554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00185561 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.00 or 0.07217067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,051.88 or 0.99658127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.60 or 0.00728425 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

