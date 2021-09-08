BlockBank (BBANK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.09 Million

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, BlockBank has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. BlockBank has a total market cap of $9.68 million and $1.09 million worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockBank coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00059788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00169246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.14 or 0.00715957 BTC.

About BlockBank

BBANK is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,458,739 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

Buying and Selling BlockBank

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockBank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

