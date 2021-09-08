Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Trading 35.4% Lower This Week

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $75,554.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for $2.04 or 0.00004426 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

