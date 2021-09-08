Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Tops $1.33 on Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002885 BTC on exchanges. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $10.65 million and $3,717.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00060166 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00026232 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007946 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,007,506 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

