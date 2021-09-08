Blockpass Price Reaches $0.0017 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 26.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded 46.9% lower against the US dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $279,428.83 and $4,578.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00059090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00157005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.62 or 0.00719597 BTC.

About Blockpass

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.