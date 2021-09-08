Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Market Capitalization Tops $114.98 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for $3.03 or 0.00006516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $114.98 million and approximately $114,280.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00059283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00167537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00043771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.83 or 0.00718910 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

