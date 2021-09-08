Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.00

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $505.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

