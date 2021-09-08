BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 51,008 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 20,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

