B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BME. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 568.33 ($7.43).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of LON:BME traded up GBX 37 ($0.48) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 577.60 ($7.55). The company had a trading volume of 3,205,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,720. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 561.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 555.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 13.57. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 450.50 ($5.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.