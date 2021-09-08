BOMB (BOMB) Market Cap Hits $2.79 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $3.09 or 0.00006635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $297,037.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,579.99 or 1.00029865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001545 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002164 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,451 coins and its circulating supply is 903,663 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.