Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.56.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

TSE:BBD.B traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,129,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,244. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.13. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$1.98.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.