Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at TD Securities

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.95 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.80 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.51.

Bombardier stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. 1,573,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,329. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.64.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

