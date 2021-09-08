Bondly (BONDLY) Price Down 1.5% Over Last 24 Hours

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Bondly has traded flat against the US dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for about $0.0652 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Bondly has a market cap of $6.78 million and $1.09 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00151435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.44 or 0.00728068 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00043402 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

