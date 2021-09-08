Bonk Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Bonk coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bonk has traded down 31% against the dollar. Bonk has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00059090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00157005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.62 or 0.00719597 BTC.

Bonk Profile

Bonk (BONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

