Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 51,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 53,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

About Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF)

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.