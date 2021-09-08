boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $281.51

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.51 ($3.68) and traded as low as GBX 269.60 ($3.52). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 273 ($3.57), with a volume of 2,211,613 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on BOO shares. Liberum Capital raised shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 447.78 ($5.85).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 281.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 313.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92.

In other boohoo group news, insider Iain McDonald bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £143,880 ($187,980.14).

About boohoo group (LON:BOO)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

