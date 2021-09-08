Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.13% of Booking worth $115,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Booking by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in Booking by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Booking by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $15.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,323.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,184. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,198.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,287.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of 232.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

