Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Ken D’amato Sells 5,000 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $214,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of EPAY traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $43.54. 368,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,511. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -114.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
EPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
