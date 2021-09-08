Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Ken D’amato Sells 5,000 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $214,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EPAY traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $43.54. 368,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,511. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -114.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

