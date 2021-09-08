Bottos (BTO) 1-Day Volume Hits $6,582.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Bottos has a total market cap of $825,284.86 and $6,582.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00171215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.95 or 0.00724257 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00043266 BTC.

About Bottos

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

