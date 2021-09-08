Bp Plc Cuts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,994,000 after buying an additional 126,983 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $158,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $318,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.