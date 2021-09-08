Bp Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,781 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 325.3% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial stock opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

