Bp Plc Sells 2,860 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Shares of COF stock opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.70 and its 200 day moving average is $150.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

