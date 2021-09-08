Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.25

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BMT stock traded up GBX 194 ($2.53) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,394 ($31.28). The stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,290.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,167.08. Braime Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,599 ($33.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £34.47 million and a P/E ratio of 38.46.
About Braime Group
