Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.25

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BMT stock traded up GBX 194 ($2.53) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,394 ($31.28). The stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,290.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,167.08. Braime Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,599 ($33.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £34.47 million and a P/E ratio of 38.46.

Get Braime Group alerts:

About Braime Group

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products. The company was formerly known as T.F.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Braime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.