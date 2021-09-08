Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.25

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Braime Group stock remained flat at $GBX 2,300 ($30.05) during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.12 million and a P/E ratio of 40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,305 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,201.35. Braime Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

About Braime Group

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products. The company was formerly known as T.F.

