Bread 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $535,528.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges. Bread has a total market capitalization of $15.41 million and approximately $535,528.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bread

Bread is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

