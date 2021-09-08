Brett Ponton Acquires 5,982 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Stock

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of Terminix Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Terminix Global stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $44.19. 1,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,116. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Research analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMX. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Terminix Global in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.