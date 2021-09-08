Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) & Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Head to Head Review

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Sculptor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A Sculptor Capital Management 23.45% 142.72% 36.88%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bridge Investment Group and Sculptor Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential downside of 1.43%. Sculptor Capital Management has a consensus target price of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 43.29%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than Bridge Investment Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.2% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Sculptor Capital Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sculptor Capital Management $897.02 million 1.82 $177.63 million $7.22 3.89

Sculptor Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group.

Summary

Sculptor Capital Management beats Bridge Investment Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management. The company’s capabilities span all major geographies, in strategies including fundamental equities, corporate credit, real estate debt and equity, merger arbitrage, structured credit and private investments. The company was founded by Daniel Saul Och in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.