Bridge Mutual (BMI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $197,796.00

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 19% against the US dollar. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $33.98 million and $197,796.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00059487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00132518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00190082 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.11 or 0.07227254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,200.33 or 0.99997135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.06 or 0.00900530 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

