Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to announce earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.46. Brighthouse Financial reported earnings per share of $4.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $16.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $16.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $14.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. 11,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,586. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after buying an additional 455,988 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 306,860 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 355,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 273,964 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 238,058 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

