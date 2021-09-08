BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $27.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,403,000 after buying an additional 416,948 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.